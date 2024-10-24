iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IEFA opened at $74.21 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

