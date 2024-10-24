iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,554,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,902 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.76.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
