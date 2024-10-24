iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,554,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,902 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.76.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

