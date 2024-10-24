Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

