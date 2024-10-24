Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) is Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 3.0% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 423,620 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,915,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 400,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200,331 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.