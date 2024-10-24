Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

