Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
