Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,575,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,832,849 shares.The stock last traded at $203.62 and had previously closed at $203.89.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

