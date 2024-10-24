Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust comprises 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

