Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.
Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile
The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
