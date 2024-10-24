Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 57,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,957. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

