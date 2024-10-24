Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.