Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.