International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
International Personal Finance Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of IPF traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 135.50 ($1.76). 1,164,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,936. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The company has a market cap of £295.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.
About International Personal Finance
