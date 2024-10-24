International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

International Personal Finance Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of IPF traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 135.50 ($1.76). 1,164,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,936. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The company has a market cap of £295.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

