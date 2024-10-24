International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 548,402 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,402 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arch Capital Group worth $616,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,216,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

