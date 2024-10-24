International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,313,200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 2.85% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $3,548,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

