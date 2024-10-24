International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $730.25 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8,797.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $730,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.