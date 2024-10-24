International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Billion Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 261,025.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of Humana worth $2,340,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

NYSE:HUM opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

