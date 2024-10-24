International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 104,468.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,874 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of BlackRock worth $7,526,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $988.16 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,032.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $924.23 and a 200 day moving average of $841.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

