International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 538,071 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 189,461.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Fair Isaac worth $1,046,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4 %

FICO stock opened at $1,998.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,872.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,571.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.