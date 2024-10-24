International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 62,301.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 5.50% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,237,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $570.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.70 and a 200-day moving average of $547.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.