Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 455.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 20.5 %

NTLA traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,359,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 182.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.