Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.18. 10,602,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 58,400,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.