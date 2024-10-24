Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.45 ($0.20), with a volume of 222321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The stock has a market cap of £14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.03.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technology products worldwide. The company offers products for acute care comprising developmental care, diagnostics, intensive care, monitoring, neonatal, obstetrics, operating theatres, pain management and developmental, respiratory, resus, thermo regulatory, and transport areas.

