Insider Buying: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Buys 150 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Fournier acquired 150 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$95.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,295.00.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$100.99 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.45 and a 1 year high of C$104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

