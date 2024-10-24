InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.95. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 1,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

InnovAge Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $779.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InnovAge news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,730.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

