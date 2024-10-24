Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $13.64 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 823,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period.

DFIS stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 338,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

