Index Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $598.79. 52,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,637. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.75 and its 200 day moving average is $557.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

