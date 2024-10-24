Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 503 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $572.38. 70,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,364. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $585.50.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
