Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 503 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $572.38. 70,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,364. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.