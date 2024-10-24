Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

AVEM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

