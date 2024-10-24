Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Independent Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Independent Bank worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 25.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 342,201 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

