Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Bank of America upped their target price on Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 28.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,243 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 122.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after acquiring an additional 490,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

