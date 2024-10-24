Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $526,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $934,142 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 1,529,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.