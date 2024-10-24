Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,311 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 55,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

