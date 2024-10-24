Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,271. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

