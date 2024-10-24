Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 31,083 First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIIG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 5,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

