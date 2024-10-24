Ignition One Day Trading Volume Hits $839,150.09 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $67,468.47 or 1.00153076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $839,150.09 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00241882 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 589 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 589.00676093 with 1,455.48451802 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 67,275.55776757 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $979,905.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

