IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 379 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $520.17. 717,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

