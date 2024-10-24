IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,634.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,933,000 after buying an additional 1,194,434 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after buying an additional 1,015,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $351,602,000 after buying an additional 712,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

