IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.33. 1,599,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,993. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.