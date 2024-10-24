IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.08. 399,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,459. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

