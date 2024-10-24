iBio Updates Corporate Presentation – Regulation FD Disclosure

SAN DIEGO, California, October 23, 2024 – iBio, Inc. (NYSE American: IBIO) announced today that it has updated its corporate presentation. The updated presentation has been furni

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

