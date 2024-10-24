Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.02. 407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.