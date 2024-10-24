Howmet Aerospace (HWM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM):

10/24/2024 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

10/21/2024 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $113.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Howmet Aerospace is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

