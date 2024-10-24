Hostmore (LON:MORE) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 6,938,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 2,058,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Hostmore Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.06. The company has a market cap of £195,501.50, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hostmore

In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan acquired 45,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £4,571.10 ($5,934.95). 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

