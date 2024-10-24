Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.96. 26,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 159,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $695.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $133,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

