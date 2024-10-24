Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.15-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.6-$38.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.15 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.150-10.250 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.75 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

