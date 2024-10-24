Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.2 %

HOMB opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

