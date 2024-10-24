HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.34. 577,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 628,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of C$620.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.18.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

