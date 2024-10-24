Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $243.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Melius downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.47.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.94. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $147.58 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.