Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 59,316 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.