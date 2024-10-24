Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Barings BDC worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.