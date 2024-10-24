Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.